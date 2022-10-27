Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan and Features
Apple iPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The iPhone SE,...
Apple released iPhone 12 Pro Max edition with reasonable price in Pakistan, with a full-screen display, a massive battery, and an amazing rear camera configuration, among other impressive hardware.
The next generation of this high-end model will soon be available for purchase. Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, comes with a hefty price tag because it’s the series’ flagship model.
This model has a number of unique characteristics, although sharing a number of similarities with the base model. The Apple A14 Bionic chipset will also be used to power the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max alongside the smaller iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus.
The device’s SoC has 6 GB of RAM to ensure a seamless experience. The Max version of the Apple iPhone 12 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels. The display has no borders, and there is no notch at the top.
The new Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro will include a triple camera system at the back. Each camera lens is capable of capturing high-quality images at a resolution of 13 megapixels. The new Apple 12 Pro Max has a front-facing camera that is 12 megapixels, making it ideal for snapping selfies and conducting video conversations.
It has a huge battery inside, clocking in at 4100 mAh. To prevent illegal access, the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a fingerprint reader integrated directly into the display.
The user’s information will be safe while using this feature. Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue are the three available hues for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. One 12 Pro Max, the premium version of the new smartphone, will launch and give Samsung a run for its money as the market leader.
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 236,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh
|Standby
|up to 20 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 80 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
