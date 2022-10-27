Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & special features

Apple released iPhone 12 Pro Max edition with reasoanable price in Pakistan, with a full-screen display and massive battery.

Next generation of this high-end model will soon be available for purchase.

The Max version of the Apple iPhone 12 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels.

This model has a number of unique characteristics, although sharing a number of similarities with the base model. The Apple A14 Bionic chipset will also be used to power the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max alongside the smaller iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus.

The device’s SoC has 6 GB of RAM to ensure a seamless experience. The Max version of the Apple iPhone 12 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels. The display has no borders, and there is no notch at the top.

The new Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro will include a triple camera system at the back. Each camera lens is capable of capturing high-quality images at a resolution of 13 megapixels. The new Apple 12 Pro Max has a front-facing camera that is 12 megapixels, making it ideal for snapping selfies and conducting video conversations.

It has a huge battery inside, clocking in at 4100 mAh. To prevent illegal access, the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a fingerprint reader integrated directly into the display.

The user’s information will be safe while using this feature. Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue are the three available hues for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. One 12 Pro Max, the premium version of the new smartphone, will launch and give Samsung a run for its money as the market leader.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 236,999/-

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max specs

Build OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm Weight 228 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3. 1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass , oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP , f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh Standby up to 20 hrs Musicplay up to 80 hrs – Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

