Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & special features
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Apple released iPhone 12 Pro Max edition with reasoanable price in Pakistan, with a full-screen display and massive battery.
  • Next generation of this high-end model will soon be available for purchase.
  • The Max version of the Apple iPhone 12 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels.
Advertisement

Apple released iPhone 12 Pro Max edition with reasonable price in Pakistan, with a full-screen display, a massive battery, and an amazing rear camera configuration, among other impressive hardware.

The next generation of this high-end model will soon be available for purchase. Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, comes with a hefty price tag because it’s the series’ flagship model.

This model has a number of unique characteristics, although sharing a number of similarities with the base model. The Apple A14 Bionic chipset will also be used to power the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max alongside the smaller iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus.

The device’s SoC has 6 GB of RAM to ensure a seamless experience. The Max version of the Apple iPhone 12 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels. The display has no borders, and there is no notch at the top.

The new Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro will include a triple camera system at the back. Each camera lens is capable of capturing high-quality images at a resolution of 13 megapixels. The new Apple 12 Pro Max has a front-facing camera that is 12 megapixels, making it ideal for snapping selfies and conducting video conversations.

It has a huge battery inside, clocking in at 4100 mAh. To prevent illegal access, the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a fingerprint reader integrated directly into the display.

Advertisement

The user’s information will be safe while using this feature. Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue are the three available hues for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. One 12 Pro Max, the premium version of the new smartphone, will launch and give Samsung a run for its money as the market leader.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 236,999/-

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max specs

BuildOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh
Standbyup to 20 hrs
Musicplayup to 80 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
Advertisement

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan and Features
Apple iPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan and Features

Apple iPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The iPhone SE,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story