Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan with A15 Bionic chip

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display
iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, just like last year's model, and...
Apple introduced iPhone SE with reasonable price in Pakistan. The all-new SE 4, the series’ natural successor. Various reports circulate about Apple’s next flagship device, but the most recent ones suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a screen size between 5.7 and 6.1 inches, similar as the iPhone XR lineup.
The notch is the device’s most notable new feature. The future flagship Apple SE 4 has been rumoured to feature a notch display. This would be the first notched display on an iPhone SE if Apple decides to use it.
If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone SE 4 will not rely solely on face unlock but will also feature either a Touch ID button on the bottom of the bezel or a fingerprint sensor located on the side.
We’re getting closer to the launch now. The expected release date of the Apple SE 4 has been reported variously as 2023 and 2024 by various sources. It has been speculated that the new Apple iPhone SE 4 will feature 4 GB of RAM and an A15 Bionic processor, although these specs have not been confirmed.
In fact, Apple is getting ready to unveil something new in the form of the SE 4 to compete with other companies. How well does it work? Although no specific date has been announced, the launch is likely to occur around 2023 or 2024. Samsung and other manufacturers will have the new iPhone SE 4 to contend with.
The Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic – (5nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Siri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging
