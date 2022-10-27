Advertisement
  • Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan with A15 Bionic chip
Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan with A15 Bionic chip

  • The iPhone SE 4 will feature a screen size between 5.7 and 6.1 inches.
  • This would be the first notched display on an iPhone SE if Apple decides to use it.
  • The expected release date of the Apple SE 4 has been reported variously as 2023 and 2024.
Apple introduced iPhone SE with reasonable price in Pakistan. The all-new SE 4, the series’ natural successor. Various reports circulate about Apple’s next flagship device, but the most recent ones suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a screen size between 5.7 and 6.1 inches, similar as the iPhone XR lineup.

The notch is the device’s most notable new feature. The future flagship Apple SE 4 has been rumoured to feature a notch display. This would be the first notched display on an iPhone SE if Apple decides to use it.

If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone SE 4 will not rely solely on face unlock but will also feature either a Touch ID button on the bottom of the bezel or a fingerprint sensor located on the side.

We’re getting closer to the launch now. The expected release date of the Apple SE 4 has been reported variously as 2023 and 2024 by various sources. It has been speculated that the new Apple iPhone SE 4 will feature 4 GB of RAM and an A15 Bionic processor, although these specs have not been confirmed.

In fact, Apple is getting ready to unveil something new in the form of the SE 4 to compete with other companies. How well does it work? Although no specific date has been announced, the launch is likely to occur around 2023 or 2024. Samsung and other manufacturers will have the new iPhone SE 4 to contend with.

Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999/-

Apple iPhone SE 4 specs

BuildOSIOS 15
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic – (5nm)
GPUApple GPU
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSiri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging

