Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & full specs
The Infinix Hot 20 has a 6.8-inch screen and an Octa-Core processor...
The Inifinix Hot 12 Play smartphone will be available on the market.
The smartphone is part of the Hotline, which is known as “budget phones.” The name of the new phone will be Infinix Hot 12 Play.
This device is very fast because it has a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz.
There is also an ARM Mali-G52 GPU in this Infinix Hot 12 Play.
The screen on the phone is 6.82 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1612.
A 6,000 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 26,499/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
