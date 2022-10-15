Advertisement
  • Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 12 Play

  • The Inifinix Hot 12 Play smartphone will be available on the market.
  • This device has a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and an Octa-Core processor.
  • The screen on the phone is 6.82 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1612.
The Inifinix Hot 12 Play smartphone will be available on the market.

The smartphone is part of the Hotline, which is known as “budget phones.” The name of the new phone will be Infinix Hot 12 Play.

This device is very fast because it has a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz.

There is also an ARM Mali-G52 GPU in this Infinix Hot 12 Play.

The screen on the phone is 6.82 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1612.

A 6,000 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 26,499/-

Infinix Hot 12 Play specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
