Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi has announced a new smartphone called the Xiaomi Poco M3. This...
Infinix will make a Hot 8 that costs less and has 4GB of RAM. This phone is in the middle of the price range, and it has almost the same features as the standard model.
The phone will cost more than the one that came before it. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB has an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor that runs at 1.8GHz.
This is also used by phones in the middle price range. The Pakistani price of the Infinix Hot 8 4GB is appealing, given that it has a full HD+ screen.
20:9 aspect ratio. The layout of the screen won’t change, and the hole for the selfie camera will be shaped like a drop of water.
The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.
Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|XOS 5.0
|Dimensions
|165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
