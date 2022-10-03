Advertisement
Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 8

  • Infinix Hot 8 4GB has an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor that runs at 1.8GHz.
  • Infinix will also make a Hot 8 that costs less and has 4 GB of RAM.
  • The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.
Infinix will make a Hot 8 that costs less and has 4GB of RAM. This phone is in the middle of the price range, and it has almost the same features as the standard model.

The phone will cost more than the one that came before it. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB has an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor that runs at 1.8GHz.

This is also used by phones in the middle price range. The Pakistani price of the Infinix Hot 8 4GB is appealing, given that it has a full HD+ screen.

20:9 aspect ratio. The layout of the screen won’t change, and the hole for the selfie camera will be shaped like a drop of water.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Infinix Hot 8 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIXOS 5.0
Dimensions165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursQuetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
