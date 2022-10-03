Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 8 4GB has an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor that runs at 1.8GHz.

Infinix will also make a Hot 8 that costs less and has 4 GB of RAM.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Infinix will make a Hot 8 that costs less and has 4GB of RAM. This phone is in the middle of the price range, and it has almost the same features as the standard model.

This is also used by phones in the middle price range. The Pakistani price of the Infinix Hot 8 4GB is appealing, given that it has a full HD+ screen.

20:9 aspect ratio. The layout of the screen won’t change, and the hole for the selfie camera will be shaped like a drop of water.

Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Infinix Hot 8 specs

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI XOS 5.0 Dimensions 165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey , Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

