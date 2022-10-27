Advertisement
  Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12i

  • The Infinix Note 12i has a 6.7 inches screen.
  • This device is the Helio G85 from MediaTek.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The new phone from Infinix is called the Note 12i 2022. The Helio G85 is a device made by MediaTek.

A lot of research and development goes into the phone to make sure it has the best features for both work and play.

The AMOLED screen on the Infinix Note 12i 2022 is 6.7 inches and runs at 60Hz.

Either 4GB or 6GB of data can fit on the phone.

This phone is thinner and lighter by 0.5 mm compared to the Note 12i (188 grams vs. 198 grams).

The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side, six-layer cooling, and two speakers that work with DTS. There are 3.5mm headphone jacks and USB-C ports.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Note 12i specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
DimensionsN/A
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetHelio G85 SoC
GPUARM Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
