  Infinix Zero 20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Infinix Zero 20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Infinix Zero 20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Infinix Zero 20 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will soon be offered for purchase. The Zero line of phones are displayed by the firm.

The Infinix Zero 20 is the name of the newest high-end smartphone. Because to its Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset and Octa-Core 2.2 GHz processor, the phone is extremely quick.

This phone’s graphics processor is the Adreno 620. The phone’s 6.7-inch screen boasts a full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The touchscreen display on the new Infinix Zero 20 is capacitive AMOLED of the highest calibre. The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

A 4500 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Infinix Zero 20 in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.

Infinix Zero 20 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Infinix Hot 20S unveiled with gaming features, 120Hz LCD
Infinix Hot 20S unveiled with gaming features, 120Hz LCD

The Infinix Hot variant has three separate camera silos on the back....

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


