Infinix Zero 20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 20 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will soon be offered for purchase. The Zero line of phones are displayed by the firm.

The Infinix Zero 20 is the name of the newest high-end smartphone. Because to its Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset and Octa-Core 2.2 GHz processor, the phone is extremely quick.

This phone’s graphics processor is the Adreno 620. The phone’s 6.7-inch screen boasts a full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The touchscreen display on the new Infinix Zero 20 is capacitive AMOLED of the highest calibre. The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

A 4500 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Infinix Zero 20 in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.

Infinix Zero 20 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)

