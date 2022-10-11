Advertisement
  Infinix Hot 20S unveiled with gaming features, 120Hz LCD
  • The Infinix Hot variant has three separate camera silos on the back.
  • The phone’s 6.78-inch flat 120Hz IPS display is located on top.
  • It offers a Full HD+ 1080p resolution.
Official release of another Hot 20 sibling and challenger from Infinix. Yesterday, a phone with the name “Infinix Hot 20S” appeared on the company, revealing the hardware, software, and camera specifications in conjunction with Free Fire. Let’s take a look inside to discover what this phone has to offer.

Hot 20s’ deck has a premium gaming core below it. It is a MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset, as indicated by the manifest. The successor to the Infinix Hot 12’s processor is extremely effective, built on a 12nm fab, and operates at a maximum clock speed of 2.05 GHz. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 12 x XOS 10.6 UI, as predicted.

The phone’s 6.78-inch flat 120Hz IPS display is located on top and offers a Full HD+ 1080p resolution. It is marketed as a HyperVision Gaming-Pro Display with Variable Refresh Rate by the manufacturer. On the screen, a punch-hole camera with an 8MP selfie camera is hidden.

The Infinix Hot variant has three separate camera silos on the back. The two lenses below it are auxiliary 2MP + 2MP units, while the top one houses the principal 50MP sensor. There is no camera hump; only circular lenses with sonic black, tempo blue, fantasy purple, and light-rider white coatings protrude from the shell.

128GB of storage and 8GB of physical memory are included with the Hot 20S. Thanks to the specific MicroSD card slot, the storage can be increased. Additionally, the gadget features 5GB of additional virtual RAM built into the user interface for enhanced multitasking.

The device is connected to a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability. The phone offers battery-saving capabilities that work in tandem with the Android 12 operating system by default. The newcomer weighs 202 grammes and is only 8.47mm thick. It costs TBH 5199 in Thailand, which equals nearly 30,500 Pakistani rupees.

