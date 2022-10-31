Advertisement
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Features
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the same Apple A14 Bionic chipset that powers Apple’s other two models.

The SoC of the gadget has six gigabytes of RAM to increase performance. The Apple iPhone 12 Max’s 6.7-inch OLED screen has a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. There are no bezels around the screen, and the display has a notch.

On the back of the Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro, there are three rear cameras. The camera system’s lenses each have a 13 megapixel resolution to provide beautiful images. Customers may use the front-facing camera on the Apple 12 Pro Max, which has a resolution of 12 megapixels, for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by 4100 mAh battery.

iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is ₨ 236,999/-

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh
Standbyup to 20 hrs
Musicplayup to 80 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

