Mark Zuckerberg lost 119 million Facebook followers

Mark Zuckerberg has lost more than 119 million followers.

Mark Zuckerberg now has fewer than 10,000 followers.

A Meta representative apologized for the inconvenience.

Many Facebook users have been dissatisfied with the loss of many of their fans. Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO and the creator of Meta, has lost more than 119 million followers in addition to the general public.

As a result, Zuckerberg now has fewer than 10,000 followers.

Are you losing your FB Followers? Even Zuckerberg has only 9900 followers, Facebook Gone Crazy!😂 — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) October 12, 2022

An author and activist with more than 563,000 Twitter followers lamented losing more than 160,000 followers.

I don’t know what @facebook is up to 😡😡

I have gone from 170,000+ followers, to fewer than 10k. Checked a couple of other allies with big followings and same for them. Right before the election when we really need to reach and mobilize folks, Facebook has artificially muted us! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 12, 2022

A writer from Bangladesh named Taslima Nasreen revealed on Twitter that she suffered a “tsunami”-like loss of close to 900,000 followers.

Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook’s comedy. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 12, 2022

The assistant editor at the local Indian site stated that her acquaintance also experienced a loss of more than 15,000 followers.

@facebook I lost around 15,000 Plus followers all of a sudden. What is happening? I see number of friends from the list is also dropping (without hundreds unfriended me intentionally😇). @DishaShaikh7 has same experience to share. #Facebook — Alka Dhupkar (@Alka_Dhupkar) October 12, 2022

Others have mentioned losing hundreds of followers due to what some people dubbed a “bug.”

A Meta representative apologized for the inconvenience and stated that the firm was aware of the “inconsistent follower count” on profiles and was trying to “bring things back to normal.”

