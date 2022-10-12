Mark Zuckerberg lost 119 million Facebook followers

Advertisement
  • Mark Zuckerberg has lost more than 119 million followers.
  • Mark Zuckerberg now has fewer than 10,000 followers.
  • A Meta representative apologized for the inconvenience.
Many Facebook users have been dissatisfied with the loss of many of their fans. Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO and the creator of Meta, has lost more than 119 million followers in addition to the general public.

As a result, Zuckerberg now has fewer than 10,000 followers.

An author and activist with more than 563,000 Twitter followers lamented losing more than 160,000 followers.

A writer from Bangladesh named Taslima Nasreen revealed on Twitter that she suffered a “tsunami”-like loss of close to 900,000 followers.

The assistant editor at the local Indian site stated that her acquaintance also experienced a loss of more than 15,000 followers.

Others have mentioned losing hundreds of followers due to what some people dubbed a “bug.”

A Meta representative apologized for the inconvenience and stated that the firm was aware of the “inconsistent follower count” on profiles and was trying to “bring things back to normal.”

