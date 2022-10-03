OnePlus 9 series to get Android 13-based ColorOS 13 soon

The ColorOS 13 upgrade for the OnePlus 9 series is scheduled to arrive in China later this month.

The update has started rolling out to some models in China after being tested on several different devices.

It includes a brand-new Shadow Reflective Clock that mimics the sun and moon’s orientation.

Following the official release of Android 13, smartphone manufacturers have been hurriedly releasing the most recent Android OS version for each of their own smartphone models.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will receive the new Android 13 OS-based ColorOS 13 upgrade at the end of this month, on October 31, 2022, according to ColorOS China’s official Weibo account.

A list of OnePlus and Oppo smartphones that have received the stable build of ColorOS 13 was published on the well-known Chinese microblogging website.

When it comes to the update itself, the most recent Android 13 release, which includes a number of new features and upgrades, is included in the new significant upgrade.

A fresh Aquamorphic design is introduced by the new custom skin. This essentially means that the design of the new UI was inspired by the fluidity of water.

Users can also anticipate that ColorOS 13 will replace the green accents in ColorOS 12 with a brand-new blue shade.

The “active apps” from stock Android 13 are also included on the notification shade. Additionally, ColorOS 13 includes a brand-new Shadow Reflective Clock that mimics the sun and moon’s orientation.

The Always On Display would receive interesting new additions as a result of the forthcoming update.

For those who don’t know, ColorOS has historically been one of the finest for AOD customization, and the new update adds support for more user-friendly settings as well.

