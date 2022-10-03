Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OnePlus Nord Watch officially announced with 1.78 inch OLED screen
OnePlus Nord Watch officially announced with 1.78 inch OLED screen

OnePlus Nord Watch officially announced with 1.78 inch OLED screen

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord Watch officially announced with 1.78 inch OLED screen

OnePlus Nord Watch

Advertisement
  • The Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 368×448 pixels.
  • It can track your sleep and has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor.
  • The Nord Watch in Midnight Black is now available for INR4,999 ($60).
Advertisement

OnePlus first introduced smartwatches in March 2021, and today it’s adding its inexpensive sub-brand Nord. The OnePlus Nord Watch has a huge, brilliant screen, sports tracking, and 30-day battery life.

The Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 368×448 pixels.

The watch has no GPS, so it gets the location from the phone over Bluetooth 5.2.

The watch was made by OnePlus to be worn by both men and women, and it can help women keep track of their monthly menstrual cycle. It can track your sleep and has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor.

Its accelerometer automatically detects 105 exercise types. IP68 dust and water resistance.

The watch’s body is made of zinc alloy and plastic, and the band is made of silicone. The size of the battery is 230mAh.

Advertisement

OnePlus says that it can be charged for a month in its low-power mode, and OnePlus says that it can be used for 10 days.

The OnePlus Nord Watch in Midnight Black is now available for INR4,999 ($60). It’s unclear when the usual price of INR6,999 ($85) will take effect. No release date is specified for Deep Blue.

Also Read

Twitter is adding Tweet views to its public insights offering
Twitter is adding Tweet views to its public insights offering

Twitter users can now see how many times a public tweet has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Captured with Live Hands-on Shots; New Design Confirms
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Captured with Live Hands-on Shots; New Design Confirms
OPPO A78 5G Launched with 90Hz Refresh Rate & 50 MP Camera
OPPO A78 5G Launched with 90Hz Refresh Rate & 50 MP Camera
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story