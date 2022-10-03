The Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 368×448 pixels.

It can track your sleep and has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor.



OnePlus first introduced smartwatches in March 2021, and today it’s adding its inexpensive sub-brand Nord. The OnePlus Nord Watch has a huge, brilliant screen, sports tracking, and 30-day battery life.

The watch has no GPS, so it gets the location from the phone over Bluetooth 5.2.

The watch was made by OnePlus to be worn by both men and women, and it can help women keep track of their monthly menstrual cycle. It can track your sleep and has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor.

Its accelerometer automatically detects 105 exercise types. IP68 dust and water resistance.

The watch’s body is made of zinc alloy and plastic, and the band is made of silicone. The size of the battery is 230mAh.

OnePlus says that it can be charged for a month in its low-power mode, and OnePlus says that it can be used for 10 days.

The OnePlus Nord Watch in Midnight Black is now available for INR4,999 ($60). It’s unclear when the usual price of INR6,999 ($85) will take effect. No release date is specified for Deep Blue.

