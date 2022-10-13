Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & full specs

Mark Zuckerberg reveals Meta Quest Pro VR headset
The Oppo F19 phone is now available on the market. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor that runs the Oppo F19 has an octa-core.
The Oppo F19 has a 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 11.
The phone has a 6.43-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400.
The new Oppo F19 Pro will have a capacitive touchscreen AMOLED display from a new generation. There is 6GB of RAM in this device.
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Color OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Prism Black, Midnight Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
