Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & features

Oppo released the Reno 10X Zoom with affordable price in Pakistan. The smartphone will come in five different flavours, all of which will be introduced by the Chinese tech giant. With a moniker like “Oppo Reno 10x Zoom,” you can assume that the company focused solely on the camera components.

In some way, each version distinguishes itself from the others by virtue of its unique characteristics. Hybrid optical technology will be included in the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom model. So, the outcomes of this technology are no longer a secret, and it can be understood.

The primary sensor of the Oppo Reno 10x is 48 megapixels, and the secondary camera is a wide-angle lens. It will also include a zoom sensor with 8 megapixels. Reno 10x Zoom by Oppo will have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, perfect for group selfies.

To that end, we’ll be concentrating on the primary sensor, which will be a dual arrangement. It has also been speculated that the Snapdragon 855 will be the brains behind the upcoming Oppo 10x Zoom.

As far as Android goes, this is the greatest chipset you can get. Eight gigabytes of memory and 256 gigabytes of native storage will power the new Oppo Reno’s 10x Zoom. Best possible performance is guaranteed by the high-quality chipset and powerful RAM. Reno 10x Zoom’s display will measure in at 6.6 inches and offer a full HD+ resolution.

The phone will have a 4000 mAh battery. The 10x Zoom smartphone will have plenty of juice to go through practically a full day with this battery. This battery can take advantage of 50W rapid charging.

The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display, so it can be used with the phone even while it is locked. Companies like Samsung and Huawei, among others, have put forth a lot of effort to create excellent smartphones.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan

The price of oppo reno 10x zoom price in Pakistan is Rs 79990/-

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6 Dimensions 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Jet Black, Ocean Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 100% DCI-P3 Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.0″, OIS, Laser/PDAF + Periscope 13 MP, f/3.0, (telephoto), 5x optical zoom, OIS, Laser/PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP (Motorized pop-up ), f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4065 mAh – Fast battery charging 5V/4A 20W (VOOC Flash Charge)

