Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The smartphone will come in five different flavours, all of which will be introduced by the Chinese tech giant.
  • Hybrid optical technology will be included in the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom model.
  • Oppo released the Reno 10x Zoom with affordable price in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Oppo released the Reno 10X Zoom with affordable price in Pakistan. The smartphone will come in five different flavours, all of which will be introduced by the Chinese tech giant. With a moniker like “Oppo Reno 10x Zoom,” you can assume that the company focused solely on the camera components.

In some way, each version distinguishes itself from the others by virtue of its unique characteristics. Hybrid optical technology will be included in the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom model. So, the outcomes of this technology are no longer a secret, and it can be understood.

The primary sensor of the Oppo Reno 10x is 48 megapixels, and the secondary camera is a wide-angle lens. It will also include a zoom sensor with 8 megapixels. Reno 10x Zoom by Oppo will have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, perfect for group selfies.

To that end, we’ll be concentrating on the primary sensor, which will be a dual arrangement. It has also been speculated that the Snapdragon 855 will be the brains behind the upcoming Oppo 10x Zoom.

As far as Android goes, this is the greatest chipset you can get. Eight gigabytes of memory and 256 gigabytes of native storage will power the new Oppo Reno’s 10x Zoom. Best possible performance is guaranteed by the high-quality chipset and powerful RAM. Reno 10x Zoom’s display will measure in at 6.6 inches and offer a full HD+ resolution.

The phone will have a 4000 mAh battery. The 10x Zoom smartphone will have plenty of juice to go through practically a full day with this battery. This battery can take advantage of 50W rapid charging.

Advertisement

The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display, so it can be used with the phone even while it is locked. Companies like Samsung and Huawei, among others, have put forth a lot of effort to create excellent smartphones.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan

The price of oppo reno 10x zoom price in Pakistan is Rs 79990/-

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6
Dimensions162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsJet Black, Ocean Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 485)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features100% DCI-P3
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.0″, OIS, Laser/PDAF + Periscope 13 MP, f/3.0, (telephoto), 5x optical zoom, OIS, Laser/PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up ), f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4065 mAh
– Fast battery charging 5V/4A 20W (VOOC Flash Charge)

Also Read

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution

Oppo has introduced a new Reno 8 with the designation "Pro" appended...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & specifications
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan and specs
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan and specs
Apple iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan and features
Apple iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan and features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story