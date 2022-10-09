Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Oppo Reno 5

  • The Reno 5 by Oppo has 128 gigabytes of storage space.
  • The phone has a non-removable Li-Po 4310 mAh battery.
  • The RAM size of the Oppo Reno 5 is 8 gigabytes.
The Oppo Reno 5 is now available on the market. The device will be run on the Snapdragon 720G, which is the most recent chipset for smartphones on the market.

The RAM size of the Oppo Reno 5 is 8 gigabytes. The RAM and chipset together will give the user top-notch performance.

The Reno 5 by Oppo has 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, so you have plenty of room to store data on the phone for later use.

The phone has a non-removable Li-Po 4310 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner like Samsung phones.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11
Dimensions159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursFantasy Silver, Starry Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC

