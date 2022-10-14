Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 6 is a top-of-the-line smartphone that can handle high-end specs.

The phone’s chipset is powered by an 8-core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz.

A 4310 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 6 will be available on the market. This huge smartphone company is making Reno 6. The Digital Chat Station says that Reno 6 is getting close to being finished.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor will be inside the phone.

Oppo’s Reno 6 is a top-of-the-line chipset that can handle high-end specs. The new phone’s chipset is powered by an 8-core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz.

The screen on the Oppo Reno 6 is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 4310 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6 Specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Aurora, Stellar Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0

Also Read Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs Vivo X90 Pro Plus will be the company's top-of-the-line Series X. The...