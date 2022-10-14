Advertisement
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 6

  • Oppo Reno 6 is a top-of-the-line smartphone that can handle high-end specs.
  • The phone’s chipset is powered by an 8-core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz.
  • A 4310 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Oppo Reno 6 will be available on the market. This huge smartphone company is making Reno 6. The Digital Chat Station says that Reno 6 is getting close to being finished.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor will be inside the phone.

Oppo’s Reno 6 is a top-of-the-line chipset that can handle high-end specs. The new phone’s chipset is powered by an 8-core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz.

The screen on the Oppo Reno 6 is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 4310 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Oppo Reno 6 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAurora, Stellar Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0

