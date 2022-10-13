Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus price In Pakistan & features

Advertisement
Articles
Oppo unveiled a Reno 6 smartphone with a Pro Plus model. The Reno 6 series has shown on certification sites. 3C and MIIT saw this smartphone. The tipster says the Reno 6 series may comprise Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus. The smartphone contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, the most powerful chipset, and a 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone has Adreno 650 GPU. c The new Oppo Reno 6 has a popular AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the smartphone. This Oppo phone has 12GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Oppo 6 Pro Plus has 256GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of data. The phone’s back has a Quad Camera. Oppo Reno’s 6 Pro Plus will have a 50-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 16-megapixel, 2-megapixel primary sensor. 32-megapixel selfie shooter makes snapping selfies easy and pleasant. The Reno 6 Pro Plus has a fingerprint reader to secure the phone’s data. Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with fast charging. The 6 Pro Plus will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus price In Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.3
Dimensions160.8 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 870
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HDR), 1100 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker PhoneMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, SuperVOOC 2.0

