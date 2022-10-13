Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus price In Pakistan & features

This Oppo phone has 12GB of RAM.

The tipster says the Reno 6 series may comprise Reno 6.

Oppo unveiled a Reno 6 smartphone with a Pro Plus model. The Reno 6 series has shown on certification sites. 3C and MIIT saw this smartphone. The tipster says the Reno 6 series may comprise Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus. The smartphone contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, the most powerful chipset, and a 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone has Adreno 650 GPU. c The new Oppo Reno 6 has a popular AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the smartphone. This Oppo phone has 12GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Oppo 6 Pro Plus has 256GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of data. The phone’s back has a Quad Camera. Oppo Reno’s 6 Pro Plus will have a 50-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 16-megapixel, 2-megapixel primary sensor. 32-megapixel selfie shooter makes snapping selfies easy and pleasant. The Reno 6 Pro Plus has a fingerprint reader to secure the phone’s data. Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with fast charging. The 6 Pro Plus will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus price In Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.3 Dimensions 160.8 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3. 2Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 870 GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HDR), 1100 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker PhoneMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, SuperVOOC 2.0

