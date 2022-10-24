Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specs



Articles


Samsung Galaxy A14

  • The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6.8-inches screen.
  • The Samsung A14 has 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras.
  • The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
Samsung will soon make a new phone called the Galaxy A14. Samsung’s next phone will be the Galaxy A14. It will come after the A13 series.

The new A14 will have a tonne of features, which we’ll go over one by one now.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a huge 6.8-inch PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for tougher conditions.

The Samsung A14 has 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras. There is also an LED flash. It looks like the body and camera on the Galaxy A13 5G.

A 6000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810
GPUArm Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
