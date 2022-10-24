Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently available in the market. The Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset is present in the smartphone. The Galaxy S22 from Samsung has a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The GPU on this smartphone is an Adreno 730. The full HD+ resolution of the 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen is 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The RAM on the SoC is 8GB. This is the top-tier RAM for the Samsung S22. The performance of the phone's processor is improved by a chipset and RAM.

Victus Corning Gorilla Glass guards the screen. The RAM on the SoC is 8GB. This is the top-tier RAM for the Samsung S22. The performance of the phone’s processor is improved by a chipset and RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 232,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Weight 167 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colors Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP , f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

