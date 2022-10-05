Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2021.

The phone will sport a 6.8-inch screen and a 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s latest concept phone appeared online. The company launches its S21 series in 2021.

The company is now making a new phone that will be called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the phone. The smartphone’s chipset is a flagship model that can handle high-end specs accurately.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor to power this chipset.

Users will like the device’s 6.8-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a 1440 x 3200 dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen.

The phone’s under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects it against unwanted use.

Advertisement

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 331,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8. 9 mm Weight 228 g SIM Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colours Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits ( peak ), Always-on display Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance ( advertised ), Stylus, 2.8ms latency ( Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Also Read Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs The Infinix Note 10 will have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The...