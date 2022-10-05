Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

  • Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2021.
  • The phone will sport a 6.8-inch screen and a 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s latest concept phone appeared online. The company launches its S21 series in 2021.

The company is now making a new phone that will be called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the phone. The smartphone’s chipset is a flagship model that can handle high-end specs accurately.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor to power this chipset.

Users will like the device’s 6.8-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a 1440 x 3200 dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen.

The phone’s under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects it against unwanted use.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 331,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColoursPhantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Note 10 will have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The...

