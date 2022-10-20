Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy S-series phone called the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The phone has a huge 6.9-inch screen and a top-of-the-range processor.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor boosts this chipset.

Samsung is coming out with a new Galaxy S23 that ends in “Ultra.” The company that makes smartphones is making a new S-series phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest flagship. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers the phone.

The smartphone’s flagship chipset handles high-end specs with ease.

The screen on the device is a huge 6.9 inches, and people who use it will enjoy doing so.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a full HD resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels on its Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

Build OS Android OS 13 UI OneUI 5 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video Front 40 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame , IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging