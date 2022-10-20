Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & features
The Samsung Galaxy A54, a high-end phone, will be the company's next...
Samsung is coming out with a new Galaxy S23 that ends in “Ultra.” The company that makes smartphones is making a new S-series phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest flagship. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers the phone.
The smartphone’s flagship chipset handles high-end specs with ease.
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor boosts this chipset.
The screen on the device is a huge 6.9 inches, and people who use it will enjoy doing so.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a full HD resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels on its Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android OS 13
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|2.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|40 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
