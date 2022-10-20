Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy S-series phone called the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
  • The phone has a huge 6.9-inch screen and a top-of-the-range processor.
  • Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor boosts this chipset.
Samsung is coming out with a new Galaxy S23 that ends in “Ultra.” The company that makes smartphones is making a new S-series phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest flagship. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers the phone.

The smartphone’s flagship chipset handles high-end specs with ease.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor boosts this chipset.

The screen on the device is a huge 6.9 inches, and people who use it will enjoy doing so.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A54, a high-end phone, will be the company's next...

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a full HD resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels on its Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

BuildOSAndroid OS 13
UIOneUI 5
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPU2.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
Front40 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
