Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs.

A new Galaxy S23 from Samsung is being released, and it includes the designation Ultra at the end. The manufacturer of smartphones is developing a new S-series device. The brand-new gadget, which will go by the name Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, will be a flagship model. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the phone. The smartphone’s chipset is likewise a top-tier chipset that can easily and accurately handle all the high-end specifications. In order to give this chipset more power, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra includes a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The device’s 6.9-inch screen is enormous, and its users will find it enjoyable to use. Under the hood of the new device, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1440 x 3220 Pixels. The screen of this device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The SoC is paired with 12 gigabytes of RAM. This is the top-tier RAM amount that Samsung has employed in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The RAM and chipset will both significantly speed up the phone’s processing. The Samsung S23 Ultra’s internal storage capacity of 256/512 gigabytes is sufficient to hold all of your data for the duration of your life.

The back of this phone has a quad camera arrangement. The primary sensor is 200 megapixels broad, with 12 megapixels for periscope telephoto and 12 megapixels for ultrawide. One camera—a 40-megapixel selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will transform your way of living. The handset’s under-display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader serves as security against unauthorized users. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has IP68 water and dust resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The new S23 Ultra’s battery will have a capacity of about 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power, and the battery charges quickly.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 289,999.

Build OS Android OS 13 UI OneUI 5 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video Front 40 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame , IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX , Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

