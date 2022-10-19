Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7 inches screen.

Samsung is working on a new smartphone in its Z-series line.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor.

Samsung is coming out with a new Galaxy Z, which will be called the Flip 4.

The next smartphone will be a high-end phone with a flipped design. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be unveiled.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will power the phone. The smartphone’s flagship chipset handles high-end specs with ease.

The Octa-Core processor boosts this chipset in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The device’s screen is 6.7 inches, which is a huge size, and people who use it will enjoy it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z will be powered by a Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2640 Pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 218,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1.1 Dimensions Unfolded: (165.2 x 71.9 x 6. 9 mm ), Folded: (84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17. 1 mm ) Weight 87 g SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colours Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits ( peak ) Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels, ( Gorilla Glass Victus+) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+) Front 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic front ( opened ), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance ( advertised ), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

