Snapchat adds virtual try-on and buying of Halloween outfits

Snapchat is releasing a new feature that lets people virtually try on dresses and then buy the same outfit by clicking on a link.

Users can search for movie or TV character costumes or select a Disguise Costume.

This feature lets everyone, not just influencers, buy a costume for Halloween.

Advertisement

Snapchat is releasing a new feature that lets people virtually try on dresses and then buy the same outfit by clicking on a link. This will make Halloween exciting and spooky.

People can’t wait for a new Halloween feature to come out because the holiday has become more exciting.

Snapchat’s latest AR feature lets users try on outfits based on their moods and preferences. After selecting a dress, you can buy it.

Open the app and use a Snapchat body scan to try on the AR outfit. After trying on the dress, you can click the link below the scanned body image to buy it.

Snapchat said that users can try on outfits and share them with friends and family.

It’s easy to find TV and movie dresses to impersonate celebrities. People are interested in the “racing up that hill” sequence from Stranger Things.

Advertisement

Snapchat also makes AR shopping available in the Disguise profile to make buying the outfit easier.

Snapchat’s cooperation with Disguise Costumes helped. Snapchatters can search for movie or TV character costumes or select a Disguise Costume.

Snapchat has been testing the functionality for a while to produce a more advanced app.

Augmented reality has surprised many because of Halloween’s trendsetting reels and greatest costumes.

This feature lets everyone, not just influencers, buy a costume. This will allow more individuals to shop.

Snapchat is increasing retail possibilities to lure more users. Other activists will be able to employ augmented reality because of the campaign.

Advertisement

Halloween’s success will boost AR potential and benefit the corporation by involving operators.

80% of users plan to utilise AR for shopping this Halloween. Ipsos stated that consumers get more enthused while shopping for an outfit.

Many users try AR body scans because it’s the best technique to market AR for future projects.