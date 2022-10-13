OPPO Find X6 Pro is speculated to include 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor

The OPPO Find X6 series is likely to come out in (2023).

Some of the most important details about the new series have already been leaked or talked about.

Both phones could use Qualcomm’s soon-to-be-released Snapdragon 8+ Gen2.

According to rumours, OPPO is hard at work on two new flagship smartphones for 2023: the Find X6 and X6 Pro. Some of the most important details about the new series have already been leaked or talked about. Now, a well-known source says that the high-end Find X6 Pro uses a 1′′ Sony IMX989 sensor. Here’s what’s going on.

Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, said in a Tweet that the “highest version of the OPPO Find X6,” which is probably going to be called the Find X6 Pro, has a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. He also says that the sensor is so much better than all ISOCELL sensors that it “crushes” them.

Last month, a source called Digital Chat Station said the same thing. He told them that the main camera on the Find X6 Pro will have a 1-inch sensor. Also, Mr. Chat Station said that the upcoming phone will have three cameras on the back, with the main one being 50 megapixels. The main camera is said to have an ultrawide lens with 50 megapixels and a telephoto unit with 32 megapixels.

Also, the standard Find X6 is said to have three cameras on the back. The device will probably have a main sensor with 50 megapixels, a telephoto lens with 50 megapixels, and an ultrawide unit with 50 megapixels.

A recent report says that the Find X6’s screen resolution will be 1.5K and that the Pro model’s resolution will be 2K. Both phones could use Qualcomm’s soon-to-be-released Snapdragon 8+ Gen2. There is also a chance that the base model will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen1.

The OPPO Find X6 series is likely to come out in 2019. (2023). In the next few days, we should find out more about smartphones. Stay around to find out what’s new.

