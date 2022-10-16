Sony has released what it calls the “size of small” WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors

Sony’s VPL-PHZ61 and VPLZ51 are world’s smallest WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors.

Tiny and easy to install on ceilings in conference rooms and schools.

Both new models support 4K60P video sources.

Advertisement

Sony announced two ultra-compact laser projectors. The VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 are the world’s smallest WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors, offering outstanding operational capabilities, high brightness, and flexible installation for a variety of corporate, education, museum, entertainment, and simulation applications. Sony

The VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 are tiny and easy to install on ceilings in conference rooms and schools, with the widest vertical shift among fixed lens variants at +55%. The VPL-PHZ51 has 5,300 lumens and the VPL-PHZ61 6,400 (7,000-lumen centre) (5,800-lumen center). Even in well-lit meeting rooms and lecture halls, lumens may project crystal-clear visuals to increase user collaboration and communication.

Sony’s Reality Creation real-time signal processing, mapping, and analysis technology helps projectors produce clear images. Both new models support 4K60P video sources. Sony’s Reality Creation can sharpen, resolve, and enhance photos, graphs, and text.

Furthermore, when used with other 4K devices, the projectors do not require a converter to simultaneously project 4K material and support HDMI’s “Deep Color” and HDCP2.3. Both projectors’ Reality Text function sharpens text and lines for better legibility.

Intelligent Settings maximise projector performance based on usage environment. Bright View capability preserves colour contrast and brightness in bright environments.

Ambiance automatically calibrates Bright View, colour gain, and Reality Creation settings based on ambient light. In meeting rooms and classrooms, the new models’ filter material eliminates filter cleaning.

Advertisement

Sony has not announced projector pricing or availability.