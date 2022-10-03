Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro will have a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

The new phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

The device will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro smartphone will soon be available on the market. The new phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

It has an Octa-Core processor and a strong chipset, so the Tecno Camon 19 Pro will be able to do high-end things with it.

The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro will have a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

The device will be powered by a non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Po battery that will work with 33W Fast Charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Advertisement

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Also Read Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan & features Infinix Hot 8 4GB has an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor that...