  Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Pova 4 Pro

  • Tecno will come out with a new Pro model for the Pova 4 series.
  • The Helio G99 is in the Tecno 4 Pro.
  • The Tecno Pova 4 Pro has 256GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM.
Tecno will come out with a new Pro model for the Pova 4 series. The AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display and huge 6.7-inch screen size of the Tecno Pova 4 Pro make it look better.

It also has the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, which lets it run graphics at a high quality. The Helio G99 is in the Tecno 4 Pro.

Everyone knows how well this chipset works. Big apps run quickly and easily on the chipset.

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro has 256GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM. It also has a slot on the side where you can put up to 1 TB of external memory to store data.

A 6000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 4 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHios
Dimensions164.79 x 77 x 9.19mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Grey
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraRGB notification light stripe on the back (Electric Blue model only), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back ,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W, 10W reverse wired charging
