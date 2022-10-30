Advertisement
Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno Spark 7 phone is available in the market.  This Spark series phone has a tone of fantastic features and specifications.

The MediaTek Helio G70 is the phone’s processor. The Spark 7’s octa-core CPU operates at a speed of 2.0 GHz. The 6.52-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen on this gadget features a full-HD resolution.

The RAM of the Tecno Spark 7 is 4GB. The internal storage of the Tecno Spark 7 is 64GB. You can store additional data on microSD cards. The phone has a 6000 mAh battery to power it.

Four cameras are located on the Tecno 7’s rear. The phone contains a 16 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel backup sensor.

For selfies and video calls, this phone’s front-facing 8-megapixel camera is available.

Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.5
Dimensions164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
GPUArm Mali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

