Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno Spark 7 phone is available in the market. This Spark series phone has a tone of fantastic features and specifications.

The MediaTek Helio G70 is the phone’s processor. The Spark 7’s octa-core CPU operates at a speed of 2.0 GHz. The 6.52-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen on this gadget features a full-HD resolution.

Advertisement

The RAM of the Tecno Spark 7 is 4GB. The internal storage of the Tecno Spark 7 is 64GB. You can store additional data on microSD cards. The phone has a 6000 mAh battery to power it.

Four cameras are located on the Tecno 7’s rear. The phone contains a 16 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel backup sensor.

For selfies and video calls, this phone’s front-facing 8-megapixel camera is available.

Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

Also Read Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan and Specifications Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan and features. The smartphone's screen is...