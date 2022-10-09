Pavel Durov said Thursday he had proof the app had a severe security lapse that put many individuals at risk.

Hackers have full access to smartphones with the software installed, he said.

Many people who use WhatsApp are worried because the founder of Telegram was seen giving a new warning against using the app.

The post revealed how easy it was for hackers to take over users’ phones by adding a malicious video or making a video call through the app.

The WhatsApp issue is identical to last year’s. In 2020, another one appeared. Every year, WhatsApp security flaws worry researchers.

Durov said app users should delete the app before it’s too late to prevent texts and personal photographs from leaking.

Last year, the founder of Telegram said in a bold way that the app’s rules and terms require users to link their Facebook accounts.

Concerns arose that the founder would want more people to switch to Telegram. Not so here. He says it’s the last thing he and the app want.

Telegram’s popularity is rising. 2 million subscribers a day love it. Further marketing isn’t needed now.

Durov said that deactivating your WhatsApp account may be in your best interest. He also said it’s a tool developed for monitoring for more than 13 years and that people should grasp how serious it is.

The founder of Telegram has said in the past that the platform will keep using surveillance techniques even though it has to warn users that their devices may have spyware on them.

Whatsapp’s CEO, Will Cathcart, responds: “I don’t believe for a second that Pavel makes these claims with zero interest in growing his app. It’s really sad to see Telegram try and use disinformation as a tactic to boost their growth. ”

