Twitter Blue subscribers can now start changing their tweets

During the last month, Twitter tested a feature that would let you edit tweets. Today, this feature is finally live, but there are a few caveats.

First of all, you can only change your tweets if you have a Twitter Blue account. From the first time the company gave a hint, that much was clear.

But you should also know that you can only edit tweets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand right now.

now that Edit is rolling out in Twitter Blue Labs, here’s what you can expect see that little icon? it’s there to let you know that the Tweet has been edited pic.twitter.com/Av6vZYuVeO — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

Soon, the feature will be available in the US, but no one has said yet if it will be available to people who don’t pay for Twitter Blue.

It might get there eventually, but for now, it will just be an extra perk of the subscription service.

Every edited tweet has a version history, which is interesting because it lets you see exactly what has changed.

plus, a version history is available on every edited Tweet so you know what changed pic.twitter.com/E3eZSj7NsL — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

It took Twitter a long time to add this feature, which has been a mainstay of many other social media sites for a long time. However, it may be a case of “better late than never.”

