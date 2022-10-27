Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V25 will be the top model in its V-series.

Smart technology Vivo V25 smartphone will soon be available on the market.

The Chinese company that makes smartphones plans to release the Vivo V25, which will be the top model in its V-series.

This smartphone is very fast because it has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Chipset of Dimensity 900 (6 nm) SoC, which gives it more power.

The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU is also inside the Vivo V25.

The screen size of the upcoming device is 6.44 inches, and it has a full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Vivo V25 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold, Aquamarine Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min ( advertised )