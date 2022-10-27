Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & full specs
The Vivo V21e smartphone is available on the market. The phone will...
Smart technology Vivo V25 smartphone will soon be available on the market.
The Chinese company that makes smartphones plans to release the Vivo V25, which will be the top model in its V-series.
This smartphone is very fast because it has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Chipset of Dimensity 900 (6 nm) SoC, which gives it more power.
The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU is also inside the Vivo V25.
The screen size of the upcoming device is 6.44 inches, and it has a full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold, Aquamarine Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
