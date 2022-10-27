Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V25

Advertisement
  • Vivo V25 will be the top model in its V-series.
  • It has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Chipset of Dimensity 900 (6 nm) SoC.
  • The phone has a 6.44 inches screen.
Advertisement

Smart technology Vivo V25 smartphone will soon be available on the market.

The Chinese company that makes smartphones plans to release the Vivo V25, which will be the top model in its V-series.

This smartphone is very fast because it has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Chipset of Dimensity 900 (6 nm) SoC, which gives it more power.

The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU is also inside the Vivo V25.

The screen size of the upcoming device is 6.44 inches, and it has a full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & full specs

The Vivo V21e smartphone is available on the market. The phone will...

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Vivo V25 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Sunrise Gold, Aquamarine Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsColor changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story