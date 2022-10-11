Advertisement
Vivo X90 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo X90 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Vivo X90 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo X90 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Vivo X90 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo is getting ready to release its new X90 Pro. The Vivo X80 Pro, another 5G beast that the business recently released, outperforms other brands in terms of market share. With more contemporary specs and features, the new Vivo X90 Pro could eventually replace the X80 Pro from series X.

Some of the key specifications for this forthcoming beast have been confirmed by the infamous Twitter leaker. The high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, together with the new flagship Vivo X90 Pro’s premium cameras, Samsung E6 AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, could be unveiled in December.

It will come with a 1-inch camera sensor for photography. The Vivo X90 Pro will include the world’s first smartphone with a 1-inch camera sensor. The Sony IMX989 is additionally included. According to some recent reports, this phone’s camera will be a periscope zoom camera. The Vivo X90 Pro boasts a quad camera configuration with resolutions of 50 MP, 8 MP, 12 MP, and 48 MP, as well as a dual dual-tone LED flash. At the front, there is a 30 MP single camera.

The enormous 6.8-inch LTPO3 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen on Vivo’s new X90 Pro has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone’s 5000 mAh large battery plus the X90 Pro’s ability to charge itself at 100W ensure that this beast will be fully charged in a matter of minutes. This smartphone could be able to run the Android 12 OS.

The release date has not yet been verified. The X80 Pro was made available in Europe and China in early summer of 2022, respectively. The X90 Pro will proceed in the same manner and be available in 2023. Now Samsung and other businesses may give us contemporary features like those seen in the X90 Pro.

Vivo X90 Pro in Pakistan

Vivo X90 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 174,999.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast charging 100W

Also Read

Vivo X90 Series Debut Schedule Leaked
Vivo X90 Series Debut Schedule Leaked

The company intends to forego this year's eagerly anticipated Vivo S16 lineup....

