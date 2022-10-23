Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specs

Smart technology on the Vivo Y15 is currently available on the market.

The phone’s screen is 6.35 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1544.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Smart technology on the Vivo Y15 is currently available. Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is adding a new model to its Y-series line.

The screen on the Vivo Y15 is 6.35 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1544.

The phone’s camera is in the waterdrop-shaped cutout on the front. Android 9 Pie will be used on the phone.

The Vivo Y15 will be powered by the Helio P35 SoC. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

With 4 gigabytes of RAM and this powerful chipset, it will be easy to do many things at once.

Also Read Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications Vivo Smart Technology V23e will be available on the market. The IPS...

Advertisement

The new Vivo Y15 has 64 GB of storage space built in.

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan

Vivo y15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24999/-

Vivo Y15 specs

BUILD OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/ 5GHz Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Advertisement