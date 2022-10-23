Advertisement
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specs

  • Smart technology on the Vivo Y15 is currently available on the market.
  • The phone’s screen is 6.35 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1544.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Smart technology on the Vivo Y15 is currently available. Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is adding a new model to its Y-series line.

The screen on the Vivo Y15 is 6.35 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1544.

The phone’s camera is in the waterdrop-shaped cutout on the front. Android 9 Pie will be used on the phone.

The Vivo Y15 will be powered by the Helio P35 SoC. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

With 4 gigabytes of RAM and this powerful chipset, it will be easy to do many things at once.

The new Vivo Y15 has 64 GB of storage space built in.

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan

Vivo y15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24999/-

Vivo Y15 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/5GHz
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
