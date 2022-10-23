Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi will soon be putting out a new 12 Lite.

Xiaomi will soon be putting out a new 12 Lite. The company’s next smartphone will be a 12-series model. The new phone will be called the Xiaomi 12 Lite and is a high-mid-ranger.

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give the phone even more power, Xiaomi’s 12 Lite has an Octa-core processor inside it, which makes it very fast.

This phone also has an Adreno 642L graphics processing unit (GPU). The smartphone has a 6.55-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 94,999/-

Xiaomi 12 Lite specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Unspecified Extra Features HDR10+, 120Hz, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP (ultra-wide) + 2 MP (macro-lens), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 67W