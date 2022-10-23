Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi will soon be putting out a new 12 Lite. The company’s next smartphone will be a 12-series model. The new phone will be called the Xiaomi 12 Lite and is a high-mid-ranger.
The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give the phone even more power, Xiaomi’s 12 Lite has an Octa-core processor inside it, which makes it very fast.
This phone also has an Adreno 642L graphics processing unit (GPU). The smartphone has a 6.55-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 94,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Unspecified
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 120Hz, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP (ultra-wide) + 2 MP (macro-lens), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W
