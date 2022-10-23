Advertisement
Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12 Lite

  • Xiaomi will soon be putting out a new 12 Lite.
  • The phone has a 6.55 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.
Xiaomi will soon be putting out a new 12 Lite. The company’s next smartphone will be a 12-series model. The new phone will be called the Xiaomi 12 Lite and is a high-mid-ranger.

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give the phone even more power, Xiaomi’s 12 Lite has an Octa-core processor inside it, which makes it very fast.

This phone also has an Adreno 642L graphics processing unit (GPU). The smartphone has a 6.55-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 94,999/-

Xiaomi 12 Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionUnspecified
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 120Hz, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP (ultra-wide) + 2 MP (macro-lens), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 67W
