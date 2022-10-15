Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi is putting out a new Redmi 10C phone that has 128GB...
Xiaomi wants to bring the 13 Pro to market soon. The company’s next smartphone will be part of its 13-series. It will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
This device will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.
Under the hood of the new Xiaomi 13 Pro is an Octa-Core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a full-HD display with 1440 x 3200 pixels and a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP main sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W
