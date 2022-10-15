Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi’s next smartphone will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi wants to bring the 13 Pro to market soon. The company’s next smartphone will be part of its 13-series. It will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

This device will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

Under the hood of the new Xiaomi 13 Pro is an Octa-Core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a full-HD display with 1440 x 3200 pixels and a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP main sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 100W

