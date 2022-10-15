Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • Xiaomi’s next smartphone will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
  • It will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi wants to bring the 13 Pro to market soon. The company’s next smartphone will be part of its 13-series. It will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

This device will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

Under the hood of the new Xiaomi 13 Pro is an Octa-Core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a full-HD display with 1440 x 3200 pixels and a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP main sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 100W

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi is putting out a new Redmi 10C phone that has 128GB...

