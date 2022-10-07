Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
  • The phone has a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
  • It has 128GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is available on the market. The phone has 128GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM.

The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset will be inside the phone. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

This is a high-end chipset that is new to the market. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has more power because it has an Octa-Core processor.

The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999 /-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
