Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi will be releasing the Redmi Note 11R with fair price in Pakistan. This future smartphone will join the Redmi Note 11 family and may replace its predecessors directly. Let’s take a look at Xiaomi’s newest smartphone, the Redmi Note 11R.
The smartphone appears to be a rebranded POCO model because its features and body design are identical to those of the POCO M4 5G. It’s clear that Xiaomi put a lot of thought into the new Xiaomi Note 11R. Some of them have a 6.58-inch LCD display with a full HD+ (1080p) resolution and a refresh rate of 90 hertz.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R has a high-end appearance thanks to its design. It contains a 13 megapixel (MP) wide-angle lens and a 2 MP (MP) depth sensor, both with their own dedicated LED flashes, for taking photographs.
It has a 5 megapixel camera inside the notch in the display, capable of recording HDR video at up to 1080p. The Redmi Note 11R is capable of running multiple applications at once thanks to its robust MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 chipset.
There is also a lightning-fast fingerprint sensor built into the power button, which is accessible from the device’s side. The Xiaomi Redmi Note’s humongous 5000 mAh battery means you can go all day without plugging it in.
It’s also capable of rapid charging. For present, it is predicted that the Note 11R will be available in other countries within a couple of months, but this is still subject to change. Upon its release, the Redmi Note 11R from Xiaomi will give Samsung and other tech giants a run for their money in regional markets.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted),, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging
