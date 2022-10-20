Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi will be releasing the Redmi Note 11R with fair price in Pakistan.

Xiaomi will be releasing the Redmi Note 11R with fair price in Pakistan. This future smartphone will join the Redmi Note 11 family and may replace its predecessors directly. Let’s take a look at Xiaomi’s newest smartphone, the Redmi Note 11R.

The smartphone appears to be a rebranded POCO model because its features and body design are identical to those of the POCO M4 5G. It’s clear that Xiaomi put a lot of thought into the new Xiaomi Note 11R. Some of them have a 6.58-inch LCD display with a full HD+ (1080p) resolution and a refresh rate of 90 hertz.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R has a high-end appearance thanks to its design. It contains a 13 megapixel (MP) wide-angle lens and a 2 MP (MP) depth sensor, both with their own dedicated LED flashes, for taking photographs.

It has a 5 megapixel camera inside the notch in the display, capable of recording HDR video at up to 1080p. The Redmi Note 11R is capable of running multiple applications at once thanks to its robust MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 chipset.

There is also a lightning-fast fingerprint sensor built into the power button, which is accessible from the device’s side. The Xiaomi Redmi Note’s humongous 5000 mAh battery means you can go all day without plugging it in.

It’s also capable of rapid charging. For present, it is predicted that the Note 11R will be available in other countries within a couple of months, but this is still subject to change. Upon its release, the Redmi Note 11R from Xiaomi will give Samsung and other tech giants a run for their money in regional markets.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted),, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame , plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging

