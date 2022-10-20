Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi will be releasing the Redmi Note 11R with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The smartphone appears to be a rebranded POCO model. It has a 6-inch LCD display.
  • This future smartphone will join the Redmi Note 11 family.
Xiaomi will be releasing the Redmi Note 11R with fair price in Pakistan. This future smartphone will join the Redmi Note 11 family and may replace its predecessors directly. Let’s take a look at Xiaomi’s newest smartphone, the Redmi Note 11R.

The smartphone appears to be a rebranded POCO model because its features and body design are identical to those of the POCO M4 5G. It’s clear that Xiaomi put a lot of thought into the new Xiaomi Note 11R. Some of them have a 6.58-inch LCD display with a full HD+ (1080p) resolution and a refresh rate of 90 hertz.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R has a high-end appearance thanks to its design. It contains a 13 megapixel (MP) wide-angle lens and a 2 MP (MP) depth sensor, both with their own dedicated LED flashes, for taking photographs.

It has a 5 megapixel camera inside the notch in the display, capable of recording HDR video at up to 1080p. The Redmi Note 11R is capable of running multiple applications at once thanks to its robust MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 chipset.

There is also a lightning-fast fingerprint sensor built into the power button, which is accessible from the device’s side. The Xiaomi Redmi Note’s humongous 5000 mAh battery means you can go all day without plugging it in.

It’s also capable of rapid charging. For present, it is predicted that the Note 11R will be available in other countries within a couple of months, but this is still subject to change. Upon its release, the Redmi Note 11R from Xiaomi will give Samsung and other tech giants a run for their money in regional markets.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
Dimensions164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted),, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging

