Air collision in vintage aircraft in Dallas air show

The vintage aircraft in Saturday’s deadly collision at a Dallas air show, as expected, lacked flight data recorders, making social media crucial to the investigation, a federal official indicated Sunday.
National Transportation Safety Board member Michael Graham said at a news conference Sunday that the plane was not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit data recorder.
Photos and videos of the Wings Over Dallas air show crash, which killed all six people on board, “may be very sensitive, because we don’t have flight data recorders,” he said.
