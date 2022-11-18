Apple iPhone 13 pro price in Pakistan and specs

Apple iPhone 13 pro price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which was created using a 5 nm technology, is included in the iPhone 13 Pro.

As a result, the device becomes tremendously quick. The visual scores of the iPhone 13 Pro are pretty impressive when compared to the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 Pro boasts a more potent GPU with five cores as opposed to four. As a result, the iPhone 13 Pro dominates the CPU and GPU rankings.

The user experiences consistent, lag-free performance and, arguably, the greatest gaming performance.

The iPhone 13 has four different storage options and 6 GB of RAM, additionally, 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB variations are offered.

One of the 256GB+ alternatives can be a good choice if you’re concerned about running out of space.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 342,999/-

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Specifications

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3095 mAh Standby up to 22 hrs, (multimedia) Musicplay up to 75 hrs – Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

