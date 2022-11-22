Digital immorality might keep Elon Musk in command after death

Scientists intend to utilise artificial intelligence to create “digital immortality,” allowing leaders to remain in command even after they die.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) technology is being tested on 25 people’s digital footprints in order to build eternal replicas of them.

Initially, technologists developed the technique to create digital copies of their loved ones that could remain on long after they died.

However, they are now investigating whether executives such as Elon Musk or even Sir Alex Ferguson could be solicited for help on important issues after their deaths.

Based on the massive volumes of data users leave on social media, MIT’s Hossein Rahnama launched the “Augmented Eternity” project.

He believed that data from individuals could be used to train artificial intelligence to behave in a way that was plausible to them.

“For instance, might it be possible to replicate the knowledge held by experienced professionals?” Rahnama asked.

“It was relatively easy to map those knowledge bases. I worked with a very well-known CEO of a Fortune 500 company, who started the company.”