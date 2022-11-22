Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Digital immorality might keep Elon Musk in command after death

Digital immorality might keep Elon Musk in command after death

Articles
Advertisement
Digital immorality might keep Elon Musk in command after death

Digital immorality might keep Elon Musk in command after death

Advertisement

Scientists intend to utilise artificial intelligence to create “digital immortality,” allowing leaders to remain in command even after they die.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) technology is being tested on 25 people’s digital footprints in order to build eternal replicas of them.

Initially, technologists developed the technique to create digital copies of their loved ones that could remain on long after they died.

However, they are now investigating whether executives such as Elon Musk or even Sir Alex Ferguson could be solicited for help on important issues after their deaths.

Based on the massive volumes of data users leave on social media, MIT’s Hossein Rahnama launched the “Augmented Eternity” project.

Advertisement

He believed that data from individuals could be used to train artificial intelligence to behave in a way that was plausible to them.

“For instance, might it be possible to replicate the knowledge held by experienced professionals?” Rahnama asked.

“It was relatively easy to map those knowledge bases. I worked with a very well-known CEO of a Fortune 500 company, who started the company.”

Also Read

NASA Artemis 1 spacecraft shares moon and earth: Photos
NASA Artemis 1 spacecraft shares moon and earth: Photos

On November 19, NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida launched the Artemis...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story