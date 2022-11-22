Advertisement
NASA Artemis 1 spacecraft shares moon and earth: Photos

Articles
NASA Artemis 1 spacecraft shares moon and earth: Photos

On November 19, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida launched the Artemis 1 test spacecraft. It is outfitted with cameras both inside and out. Orion provided photographs of Earth shortly after launching on NASA’s Space Launch System rocket. Later, as Orion approached the moon, it shared sights of the Earth and the Moon as viewed from the spacecraft. NASA has supplied the following images:

How are the images?

