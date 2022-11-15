Honor 8C price in Pakistan and features

Honor 8C price in Pakistan and specifications.

Honor 8C is currently available in the market, the Honor 8C offers lightning-fast performance throughout the board and ultrafast speed. The Honor 8C’s 6.26-inch display and 720 x 1520 resolution suggest that it is a mid-range phone.

Due to other improvements Honor has made and the 8C’s affordable price, the phone’s poor display quality is not a major issue.

8C has a 7.98 mm width and a 158.72 mm height. The 1.8 GHz clock speed of this phone is provided by an octa-core processor.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Honor 8C specifications

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI EMUI 8.2 Dimensions 158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm Weight 167 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

