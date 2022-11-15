Advertisement
Honor 8C price in Pakistan and features

Honor 8C price in Pakistan and features

Honor 8C price in Pakistan and features

Honor 8C price in Pakistan and features

  Honor 8C price in Pakistan and specifications.

Honor 8C is currently available in the market, the Honor 8C offers lightning-fast performance throughout the board and ultrafast speed. The Honor 8C’s 6.26-inch display and 720 x 1520 resolution suggest that it is a mid-range phone.

Due to other improvements Honor has made and the 8C’s affordable price, the phone’s poor display quality is not a major issue.

8C has a 7.98 mm width and a 158.72 mm height. The 1.8 GHz clock speed of this phone is provided by an octa-core processor.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Honor 8C specifications

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIEMUI 8.2
Dimensions158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight167 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan & special features
Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan & special features

Honor, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is preparing to release a new model...

