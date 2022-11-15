Honor 8C price in Pakistan and features

Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan & special features
Honor, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is preparing to release a new model...
Honor 8C is currently available in the market, the Honor 8C offers lightning-fast performance throughout the board and ultrafast speed. The Honor 8C’s 6.26-inch display and 720 x 1520 resolution suggest that it is a mid-range phone.
Due to other improvements Honor has made and the 8C’s affordable price, the phone’s poor display quality is not a major issue.
8C has a 7.98 mm width and a 158.72 mm height. The 1.8 GHz clock speed of this phone is provided by an octa-core processor.
Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|EMUI 8.2
|Dimensions
|158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
