How to turn on your iPhone hidden keyboard that lets you type faster

iPhone users can now use the Dvorak keyboard instead of the more common QWERTY layout.

Users must first make sure they have iOS 16 or a later version before they can use the new keyboard.

Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, learned how to use the keyboard for the first time in 1993.

Millions of iPhone users are being told about a little-known tool that could make it much faster and easier to type messages. With the iOS 16 update, Apple users got a new “hidden” keyboard last month.

With the new feature, iPhones can now use the 86-year-old Dvorak keyboard layout instead of the more common QWERTY layout.

iPhone users previously needed a third-party app to use the Dvorak keyboard, which is faster.

Fans of the keyboard think that putting vowels on the left side and common consonants on the right side makes it easier on the fingers.

Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, told Ars Technica that he was excited to use the Dvorak keyboard after he learned how to use it for the first time in 1993.

He said, “I was on a flight to Tokyo, and I ran Mavis Beacon teaches typing in Dvorak mode.”

“I spent five hours learning it and never again looked at a QWERTY keyboard. That’s all it took.”

“My son had already switched over successfully, and learned Dvorak in a short time and quickly got up to the same speed he typed in QWERTY in about a week.”

Wozniak also said that he liked how using the keyboard made him feel like he was using less energy with his fingers.

If you want to use the new keyboard, you must first make sure you have iOS 16 or a later version.

The next step is for users to go to Settings and then General.

From there, they should tap Keyboard, then Keyboards, then choose their language and the “Dvorak” option.

