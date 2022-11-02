Huawei Nova Y61 Price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei unveiled Nova Y61 with fair price in Pakistan.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and LTE.

No Google Play Services, EMUI 12.

Advertisement

Huawei unveiled Nova Y61 with fair price in Pakistan. It has a 50-megapixel main wide sensor with AutoFocus, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back.

The 6.52-inch IPS LCD touchscreen has 269 PPI and 720 x 1600 resolution. Its 5-megapixel selfie camera lets you take great selfies.

The phone has 4GB and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The RAM can handle heavy games. Huawei could release it with more storage.

A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the phone for all-day gaming and movie streaming. It can be recharged in minutes with 22.5W fast charging. Huawei phones are now affordable after the ban.

Huawei Nova Y61 will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and LTE. No Google Play Services, EMUI 12. This phone comes in Sapphire Blue, Mint Green, and Midnight Black.

Disclaimer: Huawei Nova Y61 price in Pakistan has been updated from the official Huawei vendors’ price list, but we cannot guarantee that it will always be accurate. Visit your local store for cell phone pricing.

Advertisement

Huawei Nova Y61 Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova Y61 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/- Huawei Nova Y61 specs Advertisement NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – EVE-LX3, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – EVE-LX9, EVE-LX9N 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 13, 26, 28, 38, 40, 66 – EVE-LX3, 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 – EVE-LX9, EVE-LX9N Speed HSPA, LTE Advertisement BODY Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.35 in) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Advertisement DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density) PLATFORM OS EMUI 12, no Google Play Services CPU Octa-core Advertisement MEMORY Card slot Unspecified Internal 64GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/6GB RAM Advertisement CAMERA Primary 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Others [email protected] Advertisement Advertisement SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes (EVE-LX9N only) Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Advertisement FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Advertisement BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Others Advertisement Fast charging 22.5W MISC Colors Sapphire Blue, Mint Green, Midnight Black Also Read Huawei Y9 2019 Price in Pakistan and Specifications The Huawei Y9 2019 is available on the market. The screen on...