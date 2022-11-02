Huawei Nova Y61 Price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • Huawei  unveiled Nova Y61 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and LTE.
  • No Google Play Services, EMUI 12.
Huawei  unveiled Nova Y61 with fair price in Pakistan. It has a 50-megapixel main wide sensor with AutoFocus, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back.

The 6.52-inch IPS LCD touchscreen has 269 PPI and 720 x 1600 resolution. Its 5-megapixel selfie camera lets you take great selfies.

The phone has 4GB and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The RAM can handle heavy games. Huawei could release it with more storage.

A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the phone for all-day gaming and movie streaming. It can be recharged in minutes with 22.5W fast charging. Huawei phones are now affordable after the ban.

Huawei Nova Y61 will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and LTE. No Google Play Services, EMUI 12. This phone comes in Sapphire Blue, Mint Green, and Midnight Black.

Disclaimer: Huawei Nova Y61 price in Pakistan has been updated from the official Huawei vendors’ price list, but we cannot guarantee that it will always be accurate. Visit your local store for cell phone pricing.

Huawei Nova Y61 Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova Y61 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Huawei Nova Y61 specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – EVE-LX3, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – EVE-LX9, EVE-LX9N
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 13, 26, 28, 38, 40, 66 – EVE-LX3, 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 – EVE-LX9, EVE-LX9N
SpeedHSPA, LTE

 

BODY
Dimensions164.3 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
Weight188 g (6.63 oz)
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD
Size6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSEMUI 12, no Google Play Services
CPUOcta-core
MEMORY
Card slotUnspecified
Internal64GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/6GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFCYes (EVE-LX9N only)
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 22.5W
MISC
ColorsSapphire Blue, Mint Green, Midnight Black

