Huawei Nova Y61 Price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei unveiled Nova Y61 with fair price in Pakistan. It has a 50-megapixel main wide sensor with AutoFocus, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back.
The 6.52-inch IPS LCD touchscreen has 269 PPI and 720 x 1600 resolution. Its 5-megapixel selfie camera lets you take great selfies.
The phone has 4GB and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The RAM can handle heavy games. Huawei could release it with more storage.
A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the phone for all-day gaming and movie streaming. It can be recharged in minutes with 22.5W fast charging. Huawei phones are now affordable after the ban.
Huawei Nova Y61 will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and LTE. No Google Play Services, EMUI 12. This phone comes in Sapphire Blue, Mint Green, and Midnight Black.
Disclaimer: Huawei Nova Y61 price in Pakistan has been updated from the official Huawei vendors’ price list, but we cannot guarantee that it will always be accurate. Visit your local store for cell phone pricing.
The Huawei Nova Y61 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – EVE-LX3, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – EVE-LX9, EVE-LX9N
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 13, 26, 28, 38, 40, 66 – EVE-LX3, 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 – EVE-LX9, EVE-LX9N
|Speed
|HSPA, LTE
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|OS
|EMUI 12, no Google Play Services
|CPU
|Octa-core
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|64GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/6GB RAM
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Secondary
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Others
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (EVE-LX9N only)
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Others
|Colors
|Sapphire Blue, Mint Green, Midnight Black
