Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan & special features

Huawei released Nova Y90 with cheaper price in Pakistan. Nova is working on a new phone. Huawei Nova Y90 is a new high-end smartphone. Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G will power the smartphone (6 nm).

Huawei’s Nova Y90 boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to power this latest flagship chipset. Users will like the 6.7-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen on this phone. Huawei Nova Y90 will have a 1080 x 2388 resolution.

This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. Huawei’s Nova Y90 will be quick thanks to its SoC and 8GB of RAM. 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info. The dedicated slot is optional.

Huawei Y90 has 3 cameras. The main lens will have 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels for outstanding photography. Huawei Nova Y90’s front-facing camera has 8 megapixels.

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor secures your phone’s info. Massive phone battery. Huawei Nova Y90 has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 40W fast charging. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy Nova Y90’s features.

Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Huawei Nova Y90 specs

Build OS Harmony OS 2.0 UI EMUI 12 Dimensions 163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Blue, Pearl White, Emerald Green, Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 40W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

