Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Nova Y90 is a new high-end smartphone.
  • Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G will power the smartphone (6 nm).
  • Nova Y90 boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to power this latest flagship chipset.
Huawei released Nova Y90 with cheaper price in Pakistan. Nova is working on a new phone. Huawei Nova Y90 is a new high-end smartphone. Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G will power the smartphone (6 nm).

Huawei’s Nova Y90 boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to power this latest flagship chipset. Users will like the 6.7-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen on this phone. Huawei Nova Y90 will have a 1080 x 2388 resolution.

This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. Huawei’s Nova Y90 will be quick thanks to its SoC and 8GB of RAM. 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info. The dedicated slot is optional.

Huawei Y90 has 3 cameras. The main lens will have 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels for outstanding photography. Huawei Nova Y90’s front-facing camera has 8 megapixels.

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor secures your phone’s info. Massive phone battery. Huawei Nova Y90 has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 40W fast charging. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy Nova Y90’s features.

Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Huawei Nova Y90 specs

BuildOSHarmony OS 2.0
UIEMUI 12
Dimensions163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Blue, Pearl White, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioMP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 40W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

