iPhone 11 Pro max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
  iPhone 11 Pro max Price in Pakistan and features.

Apple iphone 11 pro max is currently available in the market, the phone is the series’ flagship and offers top-notch features.

The A 13 chip powers the phone, the manufacturer’s smartphone benefits from this potent chipset.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max functions incredibly quickly thanks to its 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Internal storage for the smartphone is 128/256/512 gigabytes. It indicates that there is enough room on your Apple iPhone 11 Max.

iPhone 11 Pro max Price in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Pro max Price in Pakistan is Rs. 262,600/-

iPhone 11 Pro max Specifications

BuildOSIOS 13
Dimensions157.5 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight226 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Featuresoleophobic coating, 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
Featuresphase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
FrontDual 12 MP + TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
Talktimeup to 20 hrs
Musicplayup to 80 hrs
– Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging

