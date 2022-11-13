iPhone 11 Pro max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan and Specs
iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan and specifications. iPhone 13 is currently available...
Apple iphone 11 pro max is currently available in the market, the phone is the series’ flagship and offers top-notch features.
The A 13 chip powers the phone, the manufacturer’s smartphone benefits from this potent chipset.
Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max functions incredibly quickly thanks to its 4 gigabytes of RAM.
Internal storage for the smartphone is 128/256/512 gigabytes. It indicates that there is enough room on your Apple iPhone 11 Max.
iPhone 11 Pro max Price in Pakistan is Rs. 262,600/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|226 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|oleophobic coating, 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP + TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 20 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 80 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging
