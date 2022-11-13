iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan and Specs

iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features
iPhone 13 is currently available in the market, the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which was developed utilizing a 5 nm design, is included in the iPhone 13.
As a result, the device becomes tremendously quick. As a result, the user will experience consistent lag-free performance, possibly the best.
The iPhone 13 has three storage options and 4 GB of RAM. There are three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. One drawback is that none of these options can be made more likely.
iOS 15 is pre-installed on the iPhone 13. The new phone’s 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display is shielded from scratches by a ceramic coating.
iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 360,599/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh
|Standby
|up to 19 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 75 hrs
|– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
