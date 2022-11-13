Advertisement
iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan and Specs

iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

iPhone 13 is currently available in the market, the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which was developed utilizing a 5 nm design, is included in the iPhone 13.

As a result, the device becomes tremendously quick. As a result, the user will experience consistent lag-free performance, possibly the best.

The iPhone 13 has three storage options and 4 GB of RAM. There are three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. One drawback is that none of these options can be made more likely.

iOS 15 is pre-installed on the iPhone 13. The new phone’s 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display is shielded from scratches by a ceramic coating.

iPhone 13 in Pakistan

iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 360,599/-

iPhone 13 Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh
Standbyup to 19 hrs
Musicplayup to 75 hrs
– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

