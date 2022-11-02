iPhone X Price in Pakistan and Specs

iPhone X Price in Pakistan and features.

Apple’s iPhone X features a full-screen display and is designed to be the ultimate iPhone. a new Apple iPhone X design has bezels that are so small they approximate the edges of a Samsung Galaxy.

Apple replaced the traditional IPS panels in the iPhone X with a Super AMOLED matrix, which they purchased from the leading manufacturer, Samsung.

The iPhone X’s battery has a 2716 mAh capacity.

iPhone X Price in Pakistan

iPhone X Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 39,999 – 49,999/-

iPhone X Specifications

Build OS IOS 11 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (3-core graphics ) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen , 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB v3.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes , iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/ command /dial, Document editor Battery Capacity 2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable) Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 60 hrs – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

