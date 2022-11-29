New 6.5-inch Vivo Y02 Smartphone with 5,000mAh Battery Released

Vivo Y02 is the official follow-up to the debuting Vivo Y01.

The Vivo Y02, a new budget smartphone, has been quietly introduced by Vivo. The Vivo Y02, the official follow-up to the debuting Vivo Y01, has finally here. The Y02 is priced below the recently released Vivo Y02s.

The Vivo Y02’s 6.51-inch screen is an IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

There’s a 5 megapixel camera for taking group selfies right up front. The 8-megapixel camera and LED flash are housed in a circular module on the phone’s camera island.

The official description doesn’t specify what kind of processor the Vivo Y02 uses, only that it has eight of them. A Helio P22 processor, released in 2018, has been shown to be the source of power in recent days of leaked material.

The SoC is accompanied with 32 GB of onboard memory and either 2 or 3 GB of RAM.

The device has a microSD card slot for expanding storage capacity. The battery within may be charged up to 10W by microUSB 2.0.

The Android 12 platform powers the affordable phone (Go edition). It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There is no fingerprint reader available. The gadget weighs about 186 grammes and has dimensions of 163.99 x 75.63 x 8.49mm.

The price of a Vivo Y02 is $95 (IDR 1,499,000). It’s available in both Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey. It is anticipated that the product would soon be available in further Asian markets.

