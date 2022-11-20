Advertisement
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A33

  • Oppo A33 has a 6.5-inches screen.
  •  The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The Oppo A33 has a Snapdragon 460 processor.
Oppo released the A33 with a lower price in Pakistan. The back and front of the phone are both made of glass, and it runs Android 10.0. The Oppo A33 2020 has a Snapdragon 460 processor.

Since it is a mid-range chipset, the A33 2020 from Oppo will be a cheap smartphone. The phone has 3 GB of RAM, which is enough for all of its features to work smoothly. Oppo A33 2020 features 32GB of storage. This phone has enough storage.

The phone has a 13+2+2 megapixel triple lens. 8-megapixel Oppo 2020 selfie camera. Oppo A33’s 2020 front and back cameras include several photo-enhancing features. A 5000 mAh battery is sufficient.

The 6.5-inch screen has 720×1520 pixels. The inexpensive Oppo A33 2020 is affordable. The phone’s specifications are good. The A33 2020 rivals Samsung.

Oppo A33 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Oppo A33 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMoonlight Black, Mint Cream
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
