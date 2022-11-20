Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo released the A33 with a lower price in Pakistan. The back and front of the phone are both made of glass, and it runs Android 10.0. The Oppo A33 2020 has a Snapdragon 460 processor.
Since it is a mid-range chipset, the A33 2020 from Oppo will be a cheap smartphone. The phone has 3 GB of RAM, which is enough for all of its features to work smoothly. Oppo A33 2020 features 32GB of storage. This phone has enough storage.
The phone has a 13+2+2 megapixel triple lens. 8-megapixel Oppo 2020 selfie camera. Oppo A33’s 2020 front and back cameras include several photo-enhancing features. A 5000 mAh battery is sufficient.
The 6.5-inch screen has 720×1520 pixels. The inexpensive Oppo A33 2020 is affordable. The phone’s specifications are good. The A33 2020 rivals Samsung.
The Oppo A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Moonlight Black, Mint Cream
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
