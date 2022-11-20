Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A33 has a 6.5-inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Oppo A33 has a Snapdragon 460 processor.

Oppo released the A33 with a lower price in Pakistan. The back and front of the phone are both made of glass, and it runs Android 10.0. The Oppo A33 2020 has a Snapdragon 460 processor.

Since it is a mid-range chipset, the A33 2020 from Oppo will be a cheap smartphone. The phone has 3 GB of RAM, which is enough for all of its features to work smoothly. Oppo A33 2020 features 32GB of storage. This phone has enough storage.

The phone has a 13+2+2 megapixel triple lens. 8-megapixel Oppo 2020 selfie camera. Oppo A33’s 2020 front and back cameras include several photo-enhancing features. A 5000 mAh battery is sufficient.

The 6.5-inch screen has 720×1520 pixels. The inexpensive Oppo A33 2020 is affordable. The phone’s specifications are good. The A33 2020 rivals Samsung.

Oppo A33 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Oppo A33 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Moonlight Black, Mint Cream FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W